Form panel on donation of son’s liver to father: Delhi HC

The Delhi High Court Monday set aside the Delhi government’s decision rejecting a Bangladeshi national’s request that his minor son be allowed to donate his liver to him. It ordered the government to revisit its decision.

Advertising

The Delhi government, in December 2018, had rejected Mohd. Suhel Mia’s request to the organ transplant cell in the Delhi government’s health department.

Subsequently, Mia filed an appeal before the appellate authority, Ministry of Health and Family, Union of India, which also rejected it without assigning any reason.

Challenging the same, the man, through his advocate Faran Ahmed, pointed out that his wife was unable to donate her liver as she was diabetic and on insulin therapy. “The only option left with the petitioner (Mia) is to take liver donation from his son,” the counsel argued.

Taking note of this, Justice Vibhu Bakhru held that “a minor can donate organs in exceptional medical circumstances”. Mia’s son will turn 18 in June.

“In the present case, the petitioner has made out a case for an urgent requirement of liver transplant. The only question that requires to be addressed is with regard to the risk to the minor and whether the circumstances are sufficient to make an exception within the provision of the rules,” it said.

The court said the order of the Delhi government is “unreasonable”.“Considering that the petitioner’s son is aged about 17.5 years and considering that the petitioner’s life is at risk, this court considers it apposite to remand the matter to respondent no. 2 (Delhi government) to consider afresh,” the court said.

“One of the essential factors to be considered is the risk to the petitioner’s minor son, if such donation is permitted. The risk in question is not regarding the procedure, but also the effect that such donation may have on his health in the future. This court is of the view that the said decision can be evaluated only by an expert body,” it added.

Advertising

It further ordered the Director of All India Institute of Medical Sciences to immediately constitute a board of two senior doctors, one of whom is preferably a specialist in liver and biliary sciences.