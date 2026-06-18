‘Form child protection panels, hold campaigns’: Delhi LG reviews implementation of POCSO Act in city

Over a month after Delhi emerged as the metropolitan city with the highest number of POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) cases in the country, Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu reviewed the implementation status of the POCSO Act across the Capital on Wednesday, along with the Commissioner of Police; Secretary, Women and Child Development; and Director, Education department.

Asking authorities to declare July as the ‘child protection month’, the LG said every school should have a Child Protection Committee that would hold regular meetings. He also directed authorities to hold child protection campaigns and submit reports on the outcome to him.