Forging signatures of senior officers, sending intimidating message: Why a Delhi court has convicted a former police sub-inspector

In the world of law enforcement, a Station House Officer’s (SHO’s) signature on a chargesheet is supposed to represent the seal of integrity. But for former Sub Inspector Kavita Mathur, it became the smoking gun in a career-ending forgery case.
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On Thursday (April 2), a judge in Dwarka court convicted the former Delhi Police officer, finding her guilty of forging the signatures of her seniors — an Assistant Commissioner of Police and an SHO — on multiple chargesheets in 2015.
“In the present case the accused’s role as IO (Investigating Officer) in the very cases in which the forged signatures appear creates a strong inference that she had both the opportunity and means to affix or cause the signatures to be affixed,” Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC) Saurabh Goyal of Dwarka Court said in his judgment dated April 2.
“Her alleged act of tearing the signature page when confronted, followed by the making of threatening remarks, strengthens the inference that she acted with the requisite mens rea (Latin for ‘guilty mind’). The evidence shows that documents were in her custody and control; the accused had been the IO who handled the files which later bore forged signatures,” the court said.
Mathur was facing trial for the offences of forgery and criminal intimidation among others. The allegations against her pertained to the year 2015, when she was posted as an SI in Palam Village police station.
The police’s case was that Mathur had forged the signatures of then ACP M Harsha Vardhan (Dabri police station) and then SHO Niyati M Kashyap (Palam Village police station) on chargesheets of multiple cases.
It had also been alleged that on July 23, 2015, she committed criminal intimidation by sending an SMS from her mobile phone to the then ACP saying “Sir, maine bahut koshish ki main sab baton ka samna karun lekin ye mere liye bahut mushkil raha..main kisi ko face nahi kar pa rahi hu…maine aapke sign karke koi mukadma cancel nahi karwaya…sab log mujhe ajeeb tareeke se dekh rahe hain..main court face nahi kar pa rahi…mera sara career aapki FIR ne khatam kar diya…main suicide kar rahi hu…”
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As part of the investigation, the police examined Kashyap, Harsha Vardhan, then Inspector Meena Yadav, an expert from the Central Forensic Science Laboratories (CFSL), and the court record keepers who tendered certified entries showing the filing of chargesheets.
“…Documents bearing the contested signatures were presented to judicial institutions. When an accused files with a Court a document which contains false signatures purporting to be of public functionaries, and when this is done by the accused in her official capacity as an IO, the offence moves beyond private deception to an attack upon the sanctity of judicial records,” JMFC Goyal said in the judgment.
The prosecution had essentially produced four pieces of evidence, which the court found to be “coherent and consistent”.
They were ‘testimonies’ by the supposed signatories that they had not signed; DD (Daily Diary) entries which recorded objections at the time; the CFSL report identifying the signatures as non-genuine; and Mathur’s conduct, including the alleged act of tearing the contested page and the sending the intimidating message.
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Then Inspector Yadav had stated before the court that the accused had torn the page and threatened her when she confronted her.
“These elements, when read together, are credible and substantial corroboration for the proposition that forgery occurred and was used by the accused,” the court said.
Sakshi Chand is an Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, based in New Delhi. With over a decade of experience in investigative journalism, she is a leading voice on crime, the prison system, and institutional governance in the National Capital.
Professional Background
Specialization: Her reporting focus includes high-stakes crime, national security, prison reforms, and traffic governance.
Key Coverage: She has been on the frontlines of major events such as the 2G spectrum case, the 2020 North-East Delhi riots, and communal clashes across Uttar Pradesh (Kasganj, Aligarh).
Earlier Career: Before joining The Indian Express, she was a reporter for The Times of India.
Personal Interests: Outside of her career in journalism, Sakshi is a National-level basketball player and coach, bringing a unique sporting discipline to her professional life.
Major Recent Coverage (Late 2025)
Her reporting in the latter half of 2025 has been dominated by a major terror investigation and administrative accountability:
1. The Red Fort Blast Investigation
Throughout November and December 2025, Sakshi led the coverage of a car explosion near Delhi's Red Fort:
Forensic Breakthroughs: She reported on the use of TATP and ammonium nitrate in the IED and identified the shops where raw materials were sourced (Nov 14-16, 2025).
The "i20 Route": She meticulously tracked the journey of the vehicle used in the blast, tracing it to a Pulwama-based resident who entered Delhi via the Badarpur toll plaza (Nov 12, 2025).
Victim Support: She recently reported on the Delhi Police providing a list of damaged vehicle owners to the Finance Ministry to expedite insurance claims for those caught in the blast (Dec 4, 2025).
2. Crime & Police Accountability
"Crackdown on Extortion Gangs": In December 2025, she reported on a syndicate that was blackmailing traffic cops. Following five arrests, the Special CP directed officers to report all such attempts (Dec 12, 2025).
"Corruption in the Ranks": She covered the arrest of five Delhi Police personnel by the Vigilance branch following a wave of public complaints (May 19, 2025).
Cold Cases & International Murders: She has extensively tracked the case of a man who allegedly killed his wife in London and fled to India, reporting on his "Proclaimed Offender" status and the denial of his anticipatory bail (May 2025).
3. Governance & Public Policy
"13,000 Homes for 90,000 Cops": A data-driven feature on why the majority of Delhi Police personnel are forced to live on rent despite the city's housing projects (May 4, 2025).
Traffic Decongestion: Using her interest in urban logistics, she detailed how the Traffic Police eased congestion on Vikas Marg by switching off signals and creating U-turns (April 2, 2025).
Signature Style
Sakshi Chand is known for a data-driven and investigative approach. She frequently uses forensic reports, CCTV analysis, and administrative data to go beyond the "official version" of a crime story. Her work in prison reporting is particularly noted for highlighting the legal and humanitarian conditions of foreign detention centers and local jails. ... Read More