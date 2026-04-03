Forging signatures of senior officers, sending intimidating message: Why a Delhi court has convicted a former police sub-inspector

Then Inspector Yadav had stated before the court that the accused had torn the page and threatened her when she confronted her. (Image generates using AI)

In the world of law enforcement, a Station House Officer’s (SHO’s) signature on a chargesheet is supposed to represent the seal of integrity. But for former Sub Inspector Kavita Mathur, it became the smoking gun in a career-ending forgery case.

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On Thursday (April 2), a judge in Dwarka court convicted the former Delhi Police officer, finding her guilty of forging the signatures of her seniors — an Assistant Commissioner of Police and an SHO — on multiple chargesheets in 2015.

“In the present case the accused’s role as IO (Investigating Officer) in the very cases in which the forged signatures appear creates a strong inference that she had both the opportunity and means to affix or cause the signatures to be affixed,” Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC) Saurabh Goyal of Dwarka Court said in his judgment dated April 2.