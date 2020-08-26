Forest dept tells Delhi Metro: Need clearance for Hauz Rani work

Officials also claimed DMRC has been continuing construction of the Janakpuri-RK Ashram corridor despite being told multiple times to stop over damage to trees.

Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has been told its plan to construct at the Hauz Rani city forest in South Delhi under the Phase IV extension would require clearance under the Forest Conservation Act (FCA) 1980.

Deputy Conservator of Forest (South) Amit Anand said discussions were underway with DMRC for a project realignment so that construction activity at the forest can be prevented: “We told them the area comes under the Forest Conservation Act 1980 and they would need clearance.”

Responding to queries from The Indian Express, a DMRC spokesperson said they have not started any work at Hauz Rani city forest: “DCF advised DMRC to submit the application for Hauz Rani area under FCA a few days ago. The matter is being examined by DMRC; suitable measures will be taken in this regard.”

DMRC has run into conflict with the forest department over its Phase IV work, with officials claiming it does not have required permission to construct in forest areas. Officials also claimed DMRC has been continuing construction of the Janakpuri-RK Ashram corridor despite being told multiple times to stop over damage to trees.

On February 2, Deputy Conservator of Forests (West) S K Muan Guite had sent a letter to DMRC, restraining it from any construction activity on Najafgarh drain after a field inspection by forest staff found damage to some tree roots due to trenching near them. In another letter to a DMRC chief project manager on August 11, Guite had said, “… you are again directed not to carry out construction work on portion of road number 26 and Najafgarh Drain…”

On August 14, Guite filed a complaint at Mianwali Nagar and Vikaspuri police stations in West Delhi against a DMRC chief project manager over violation of the FCA. Writing to the Chief Conservator of Forests on August 18, Guite said, “DMRC has clearly disobeyed directions and refused to stop work on Road number 26. They also never stopped work on Najafgarh drain area…”

The DMRC spokesperson said, “DMRC had applied for tree cutting permission for the stretch between Krishna Park and Mukarba Chowk in April, 2018 (under Janakpuri-RK Ashram corridor)… The application was sent again in September, 2019. In this period, at least seven joint visits have taken place with forest officials regarding trees along the Metro alignment. However, tree cutting permission is still awaited.”

DMRC also denied causing any damage to trees. “The issue of deemed forest has come in only recently in August; the same was never pointed out by the forest department in any of its visits. The location of the same is also not established through any authenticated record… (but) through Google Earth image… It may be outside the DMRC alignment as well. DMRC would be happy to cooperate if there is further clarity on this issue,” the spokesperson said.

