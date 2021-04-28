Direct forest dept to provide wood for cremation timely: North MCD Mayor writes to CM Kejriwal

April 28, 2021 3:01:30 pm
With long lines and longer waiting times outside crematoriums, wood for burning funeral pyres in Delhi is running out.
Mayor of North Delhi, Jai Prakash wrote to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday, asking him to direct the forest department to supply firewood to crematoria timely.
Delhi recorded over 1,000 Covid deaths over the past three days.
North Delhi Municipal Corporation oversees the functioning of Delhi’s biggest crematorium Nigambodh Ghat, near Kashmere Gate.
Waiting time outside crematoriums is high as there is a lack of manpower, vacant platforms as well as firewood. Some people have been asked to arrange for wood to cremate their loved ones.
“As you are aware that the number of deaths due to COVID 19 is on the rise and to cremate the bodies in the traditional manner a large amount of wood is required. This is to request you to direct the forest department to ensure steady supply of firewood to these crematoriums without fail. Kindly give appropriate directions to the forest department so that the crematoriums can continue doing their work uninterrupted and the bereaved families are not put through any kind of trouble,” Prakash wrote.
