Forest dept nod to Delhi Metro to remove over 3,000 trees

The Forest Department has granted permission to the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) to fell or transplant 2,940 trees in the North Forest Division, and 450 trees in the South Forest Division, for Phase 4 of the Delhi Metro.

Of the 2,940 trees in the North division, 1,963 are to be transplanted, and 977 trees will be felled. The trees are to give way for a Metro line between Janakpuri West and Mukarba Chowk, and Mukarba Chowk to Derawal Nagar. These sections will be part of the DMRC’s Phase 4 line from Janakpuri West to R K Ashram, which will cover 29.26 km and have 22 stations.

The trees will be transplanted to a park at Haiderpur and to the portion near the Outer Ring Road. Compensatory plantation of 30,000 saplings, will be done on the Yamuna floodplains — 20,000 saplings between the ITO bridge and NH-24, and another 10,000 saplings between Geeta Colony Bridge and Shantivan Drain.

Permission was issued by the Deputy Conservator of Forest (North) under the Delhi Preservation of Trees Act, 1994.

The proposed Janakpuri West-RK Ashram line of the Metro was previously granted permission by the MoEFCC to divert 5.2 hectare of deemed forest land, with around 1,230 trees, in the North forest division for construction of an underground station at Krishna Park and an elevated corridor between Keshopur and Mukarba Chowk. Permissions to divert forest land are granted under the Forest (Conservation) Act, 1980.

For the Khanpur to Sangam Vihar section of the proposed 23.6-km long metro line between Aerocity and Tughlakabad, Deputy Conservator of Forest (South) has granted permission for the removal of 450 trees.

Of these, 299 will be transplanted, and 151 will be felled. A total of 4,500 saplings are to be planted at compensatory plantation sites at Rohini.