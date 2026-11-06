Amid Siang protests, Centre’s in-principle forest nod to 1,000-MW Naying project on Siyom river

Amid severe protests against the 11,200-MW Siang Upper project in Arunachal Pradesh, the Forest Advisory Committee (FAC) of the Union Environment Ministry has recommended an in-principle forest clearance for the 1,000-MW Naying Hydroelectric Project on Siyom River, a major tributary of the Siang River.

The FAC’s recommendation for the North Eastern Electric Power Corporation Ltd (NEEPCO) project was made during its October 23 meeting, as per the official minutes of the meeting.

The Naying project is proposed to be built as a run-of-the-river project in the Shi Yomi and Siang districts, both bordering China. The estimated project cost is Rs 10,369 crore, as per submissions by NEEPCO, the project proponent.

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It will entail construction of a concrete gravity dam 138 metres high from the deepest foundation level, and an underground powerhouse complex connected through a 7.08-km-long headrace tunnel. A headrace tunnel carries water from a dam or reservoir to a hydroelectric power station to generate electricity.

The dam will be near Pabuying and Yapik villages.

The Naying Hydroelectric Project is one among at least four hydroelectric projects planned in the Siang River Basin. The Upper Siang multipurpose project is the biggest one, while Lower Siang has a capacity of 2,700 MW. The Tato-II project, with a proposed capacity of 700 MW, on Siyom River was approved by the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs in August 2025.

Meanwhile, the FAC directed a “comprehensive assessment” of the 1,720-MW Kamala Hydroelectric Project, which was also taken up for appraisal, after it noted that the proposed project on the Kamla River in Arunachal Pradesh involves extensive submergence, affects a substantial number of trees and raises significant ecological and socio-economic concerns.

Around 24 lakh trees are proposed to be felled for the Kamala hydel project planned on Kamala, a right-bank tributary of the Subansiri River. The FAC formed a sub-committee to examine the project’s implications on forest submergence, wildlife, and directed it to propose ways to reduce forest loss.

Diversion of 470 hectares, felling of over 1 lakh trees

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The Naying project’s in-principle forest clearance recommendation was for diverting 470.8 hectares of unclassed forest land for non-forest use, in an area which was categorised as “high conservation value zone” by the FAC. “The project will affect approximately 1,04,036 trees comprising 48,282 trees above 60 cm girth and 55,754 below 60 cm girth,” the FAC noted in the minutes of its meeting.

While recommending in-principle forest clearance, the FAC specified that the compensatory afforestation, which has been proposed on double the area – 942 hectares – must happen on contiguous area. It also noted that as per the cumulative impact assessment and carrying capacity study of the Siang basin, it was recommended to alter the design parameters by lowering full reservoir level, to maintain a minimum 1-km free-flowing river stretch between Tato-II and Naying.

Siyom originates from the snow-clad Pari mountain range, where elevation varies between 4,472 and 5,044 metres, as per the project’s catchment area treatment plan.

The river flows northwest to southwest with sharp flow turns in west to east direction and joins Siang on the right bank. Twelve villages and 408 project affected families have been identified by the social impact assessment report.

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The in-principle forest clearance approval to the Naying Hydroelectric Project comes amid rising tensions in Arunachal Pradesh’s Siang belt, as The Indian Express had reported earlier, with sections of the indigenous Adi community, youth leaders and riverbank residents objecting to the proposed Siang Upper Multipurpose Project (SUMP).

According to locals, the project threatens them economically and socially, and also impinges upon the sentimental and cultural heritage attached to their ancestral land. Even as the government goes ahead with the pre-feasibility survey (PFR), apprehensions have only grown.

The state government maintains that the SUMP is essential to counter China’s proposed upstream dam and is a national security issue.