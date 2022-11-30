Forensic team visits victim’s house in Delhi’s Pandav Nagar, family called from Bihar for DNA testing

A day after a 48-year-old nurse Poonam and her son Deepak were arrested by the Delhi Police Crime Branch for allegedly killing Poonam’s husband and chopping off his body, the case is now being investigated by Special Staff of the East District.

The Crime Branch had solved the case after nearly six months and arrested the mother and son Monday for killing Anjan Das with a knife, chopping his body, and discarding them in 10 bags from May 31 to June 2.

The police said Tuesday they are now contacting Das’ family in Bihar for a DNA test. “The body couldn’t be recognised because of the decomposition and injuries. Das had no children with Poonam. For the DNA matching test, we have called Das’ family from Bihar. He has eight children there. Their samples will be matched with the preserved samples of the body parts,” said an officer.

Teams also went to the crime spot to collect any samples or blood traces. “It’s been six months. The accused used acid, phenyl, and other cleaners to clean the house. They even whitewashed the house to remove all traces. Our FSL team will still try and look for blood traces, especially in the 180-litre fridge,” said an officer.

The Delhi Police have not been able to recover the murder weapon or the weapon that was used to chop the body. Earlier, DCP (Crime) Amit Goel had said Poonam and Deepak used daggers and knives to chop the body into 10 parts and stored them in the fridge before dumping them in Trilokpuri, Pandav Nagar, and Ashok Vihar.

Senior police officers said the body parts—head, thighs, and an arm—were recovered in June two to five days after the murder but the body remained unidentified. Later, the police said they analysed CCTVs near the ground and found the movement of the accused “suspicious”.

Local inquiry into missing persons in the area was conducted and at last, it was suspected that Das was the victim. His wife Poonam and stepson Deepak, 25, were picked up and they confessed to the murder.

DCP Goel had said the accused planned the murder after they found out Das was allegedly molesting Poonam’s daughter and daughter-in-law. Poonam also complained that Das didn’t have a stable job and stole money and jewellery from the house.

“On May 31, they sedated him by spiking his drink with sleeping pills. The accused stabbed the victim and kept the body out for a day to drain all the blood. They then chopped the body,” said an officer.