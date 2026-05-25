‘Forced eviction’, ‘penalty charges’: Why DU women students staged midnight protest

According to its student organisation’s statement, water supply in portions of two hostel blocks had allegedly been shut off

On Thursday night last week, students of the University Hostel for Women gathered outside the premises and on nearby campus roads, alleging that the Delhi University administration had attempted to force residents to vacate despite hostel fees being paid in advance for June and July.

The protest, which began at 9.30 pm and continued past midnight, also saw students complaining of water shortages and penalty charges. Eventually, the administration negotiated with residents and the eviction order was later overturned.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Delhi University Proctor Manoj Kumar said: “We have a university rule which states that students should vacate the hostel after one week of the completion of the examination… which is why students protested. Now, after a dialogue with the students, we have said they can stay until June. The students said they paid the fee up to June so why should we vacate.”