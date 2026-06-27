‘Forced to clean sewage tank; no safety gear’: family member after three die in Delhi

For Rs 600, Arun left home on Friday morning. The daily wage came only when work came. For the family, it meant groceries for a few days, school expenses for the children, and a little more time before financial worry returned.

By 10 am, Arun was still at home in Sultanpuri in Outer Delhi, where he lived with his wife, Aarti, and their three young sons in a two-room ground-floor house inside a cramped lane filled with hovering flies and a putrid stench.

A septic tank and sewage cleaner, Arun had not yet been called by his contractor, Naresh. And then came the call.

“He came to me and said, ‘Neeraj bhai ne bulaya hai’. ‘Tanki saaf krni hai, (Neeraj sir has called me. A tank has to be cleaned)’” says Aarti. Arun left.

A few hours later, another call came. This one was to tell Aarti that her husband had fainted inside the septic tank.

“When I reached there, they said he is no more. I had seen him two hours ago. Why did he go inside? It was not his job,” says Aarti, recalling that Arun was usually outside the tanks, operating what she calls the “tractor” — an informal term used among tank cleaners to denote the machine that extracts sewage out of a tank using a pipe while other workers are inside the tank, pushing the waste towards the pipe.

As Aarti holds on to the couple’s three boys — all between the ages of 6 and 8 — Arun’s elder brother, Narender, says that he had been working with Neeraj for more than five years.

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“They didn’t give him any safety gear. He went there with his neighbours, Sandeep and Chand. They were asked on the phone to just remove the water from the tank. No one was supposed to go in,” says Narender.

Arun was not the first one to go inside. When the tractors couldn’t clear the tank mechanically, the contractor forced one of them to go in and clean it manually.

“Something got stuck inside. So, to clean it, the contractor forced Chand to go inside and clean it. He had been working with the contractor for a long time. He couldn’t say no,” says Shivani, nephew of Chand.

“We have still not told his wife and his two kids about the incident. They think he is admitted,” adds Shivani, standing outside the mortuary of Sanjay Gandhi Hospital.

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When Chand didn’t come out after 10-odd minutes, Arun followed him inside.

Sandeep was waiting outside anxiously. Having recently lost his job, Sandeep also couldn’t afford to say no and had to jump in to save his neighbours, who had got him the contract through their reference.

About two lanes behind Arun’s house, Sandeep’s wife, Nisha, stands in front of the family’s rented lodgings.

“I was leaving home for some work and Sandeep was still at home. I told him I would be back soon after dropping our daughter to school. By the time I came back, he wasn’t there. My mother-in-law said that he had got some work,” she says.

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The next thing Nisha recalls is that her uncle called her to say that Sandeep was no more. “I have a 10-year-old daughter. My in-laws. What work am I supposed to find?” she says.