Force gradient adopted for crowd control not per standards: RAF on Sansad Chalo march

The chief of Rapid Action Force (RAF) is learnt to have told all the personnel that the “force gradient” adopted for crowd control during CJP’s Sansad Chalo march on June 20 was not in accordance with prescribed standards and RAF training, The Indian Express has learnt.

The observation came after an internal review flagged serious operational lapses when protesters were marching towards Parliament, with three persons receiving pellet gun injuries.

In the context of policing, a force gradient refers to the different levels of force that police may use depending on the threat or resistance they face.

The directions were issued by Inspector General (RAF) Seema Dhundhia when she held a video conference meeting on July 22 with company commanders and commandants deployed in Delhi.

“The meeting reviewed the role, deployment and conduct of RAF personnel during the protest at Jantar Mantar and the Sansad Chalo march. A series of corrective measures were laid down for future law and order duties,” a source said.

As per sources, Dhundhia told officers that no proper and timely briefing of their personnel was conducted before they were deployed around Jantar Mantar and Parliament on July 20. Maintaining that Sector Headquarters had not received timely information on the actual deployment, location and operational activities of the companies, she directed that future reports must include the same in regard to each company.

The RAF, a specialised unit of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), was raised in 1992 to deal with riots and other public disturbance.

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According to sources, Dhundhia also directed that the personnel, who have recently been transferred from special operations zones, including Jammu and Kashmir, should not immediately be deployed in crowd control management duties in Delhi. “Dhundia emphasised that personnel transferred from the special operations zone such as Jammu & Kashmir, or other operational areas, possess a different work environment and operational perspective, but sectors such as Delhi, Bihar, Assam and Maharashtra require a distinct and balanced approach to crowd control and public order management,” the source said.

“Officers were instructed that force must be used only to the extent necessary, in a judicious, fair, balanced and sensitive manner. They were also told that before using force, personnel should issue necessary warnings and use graded crowd-control measures such as lathicharge, tear smoke and other approved methods only according to the situation,” the source added.

According to senior officers, the RAF’s role had been appreciated at the sector level, but the internal assessment showed “serious shortcomings” in several aspects of the deployment that required immediate correction. A key concern raised during the review was the alleged lack of proper briefing before deployment. “Commandants were told to ensure that every personnel is clearly briefed on their role, responsibility, crowd control strategy, use of equipment, safety gear and weapons before being sent for duty,” the source said.

“Some personnel deployed during the protest were seen in social media videos and mobile footage performing duty without body protectors and helmets. All the senior officers were directed that all personnel must be fully equipped with prescribed safety gear before every deployment. Particular emphasis was placed on helmets, visors, protective equipment and the serviceability of gear,” the source added.

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Until further orders, PAG, Anti-Riot Gun, Electric Shock Weapon and Electric Shield would not be issued to personnel deployed in the present Delhi situation, sources said.

“No personnel should be deployed for crowd control or operational duties unless they have undergone RAF conversion training. If personnel have to be sent on duty due to shortage of manpower, they must be briefed in detail and made fully sensitive to crowd-control requirements,” the source said. “Personnel should not respond to provocation, abusive language or personal remarks, and must maintain restraint, patience and professional conduct in all situations.,” the source added.

When asked, DG (CRPF) General Gyanendra Pratap Singh said, “Now, since protest has been called off, and once assembled people disperse, we would make a professional post event assessment, like we do after every major assignment.”