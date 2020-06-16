Lok Nayak says will inform: Family For woman, 2-week search for hospitalised husband

Poonam Dev has been travelling from Ashok Vihar to the hospital every day Poonam Dev has been travelling from Ashok Vihar to the hospital every day

For the last two weeks, Poonam Dev (54) has been making the journey from her home in Ashok Vihar to Lok Nayak Hospital every day, looking for an answer to just one question: Where is my husband?

According to Poonam, her husband Ram Dev (60), who sold tea in Mangolpuri till the stall was shut down in March, started feeling unwell on May 24, with complaints of fever and breathlessness.

He was taken to Deep Chand Bandhu Government Hospital, where she saw him last on May 27. Since then, all she has is a receipt which says her husband has been transferred to Lok Nayak Hospital after he was tested for Covid.

The couple have a son and two daughters, and Ram was the only earning member. At 7 am every day, she and her son set off, spending Rs 200-250 on e-rickshaws and autos.

On Saturday, when she asked doctors if they had any word about her husband, an official from the help desk told her he was in the surgical ward. A doctor, she said, scribbled the information on a piece of paper. She left, hoping to see him the next day. When she returned, however, she said she was again not told the ward number where he was.

“Is he in the Covid ward, casualty, or the mortuary?” she asked, as her son broke down. “I don’t know where to go and what to do. It’s been more than two weeks now, I want to know where he is.”

Exasperated, she went to Kamla Market police station for help. “The policemen spoke to the doctors but nothing changed,” she said.

An officer confirmed she had visited the station: “The woman and her son did come. A constable then went to the hospital and spoke to a few doctors. He gave them details of the patient and told them the family is worried. The doctors said the patient is at the hospital but there are a lot of other patients and doctors need time to look for him.”

When contacted, Dr Ritu Saxena, DMS, Lok Nayak Hospital, acknowledged on Sunday night that there were gaps in communication.

She told The Indian Express that Ram Dev was at their hospital. “The patient was in the ICU until now. He is a Covid patient and is in ward 30. We will inform the family soon and also help others. We have a coordination cell where families can speak to officials about the patient’s health. There has been some delay but we are improving the system,” she said.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd