Delhi: For violating rules, police make four men carry ‘fake Covid body’

To teach four men found violating the lockdown a lesson, a few Delhi Police personnel decided to play a ‘prank’, telling them to pick up a “coronavirus patient’s body”. Except, the “body” was just a policeman wearing a PPE kit and playing dead.

The video, shot in East Delhi’s Mandawali, emerged Sunday, though it did not go down well with senior officers. In the video, the policemen can be seen scolding the men for roaming around unnecessarily. An officer says, “Since you violated the lockdown, we will punish you. You will have to pick up a body and take it to the cremation ground. The deceased was a coronavirus patient.”

Hearing this, the men try to run away but are caught by policemen, who then drag them towards a body wrapped in a white sheet. The men keep saying “Ab nahi karenge sir” and plead with the policemen. The four are then made to pick up the “body” and say “Corona se bachke rahunga… dobara aisa nahi karunga”. They carry the “body” for some distance before police stop them again.

DCP (East) Jasmeet Singh said, “The video is from Mandawali but it’s a bad way of handling things. I don’t approve. We have already warned the SHO Mandawali and his team not to do this again.”

