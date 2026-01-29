For third year in a row, Delhi Police wins ‘Best Marching Contingent’ award for Republic Day parade

Led by Assistant Commissioner of Police Anant Dhanraj Singh, the Delhi Police Marching Contingent of 148 personnel has won the award under the ‘Judges Choice Category’ organised by the Ministry of Defence (MOD), officers said.

By: Express News Service
1 min readNew DelhiJan 29, 2026 06:08 AM IST
Delhi Police Best Marching Contingent Republic Day parade, Republic Day parade, Delhi Police, Kartavya Path, delhi news, India news, Indian express, current affairsDelhi Police contingent (above) was selected as the ‘Best Marching Contingent’ at Republic Day parade held at Kartavya Path.
Make us preferred source on Google

Delhi Police contingent has been selected yet again as the ‘Best Marching Contingent’ for the Republic Day parade held at Kartavya Path this year. This marks the third consecutive year the contingent has received this honour.

Led by Assistant Commissioner of Police Anant Dhanraj Singh, the Delhi Police Marching Contingent of 148 personnel has won the award under the ‘Judges Choice Category’ organised by the Ministry of Defence (MOD), officers said.

Meanwhile, the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) contingent has won the ‘Best Marching Contingent’ award under the ‘Popular Choice Category’ by the MOD. Last year, the Delhi Police contingent had won the award in the same category. In 2024, the Delhi Police’s all-women contingent was awarded the title of the ‘Best Marching Contingent’.

 

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Top Stories
Just weeks ago, political circles were abuzz with speculation that the two sides — divided since Ajit Pawar’s dramatic 2023 breakaway to join the BJP-led Mahayuti government — were inching toward a family and political reunion.
After Ajit Pawar’s death, the big if: what a united NCP could have meant
Arijit Singh
Why Arijit Singh’s retirement makes total sense: Exploitative Bollywood, and a fanbase bigger than Taylor Swift
Air India Express pilot retires
'I think I’ve done it all': Air India Express pilot’s final flight goes viral as daughter narrates his 23-year journey
Abhishek Sharma
IND vs NZ | QUICK COMMENT: Why Abhishek Sharma should not be criticised or counselled for his first-ball zero
FTA not an endpoint, marks reform push for the next strategic move
India–EU FTA is less a triumph of patient diplomacy, more a response to an unpredictable world
Live Blog
Advertisement