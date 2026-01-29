For third year in a row, Delhi Police wins ‘Best Marching Contingent’ award for Republic Day parade

Delhi Police contingent (above) was selected as the ‘Best Marching Contingent’ at Republic Day parade held at Kartavya Path.

Delhi Police contingent has been selected yet again as the ‘Best Marching Contingent’ for the Republic Day parade held at Kartavya Path this year. This marks the third consecutive year the contingent has received this honour.

Led by Assistant Commissioner of Police Anant Dhanraj Singh, the Delhi Police Marching Contingent of 148 personnel has won the award under the ‘Judges Choice Category’ organised by the Ministry of Defence (MOD), officers said.

Meanwhile, the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) contingent has won the ‘Best Marching Contingent’ award under the ‘Popular Choice Category’ by the MOD. Last year, the Delhi Police contingent had won the award in the same category. In 2024, the Delhi Police’s all-women contingent was awarded the title of the ‘Best Marching Contingent’.