For the first time, Gurgaon buses make way to capital

The Gurugram Metropolitan City Bus Limited (GMCBL) Friday added two new routes to its service, including one that connects Gurgaon to Delhi — the first of the service to ply between the two cities.

Officials said while route 210 will see buses ply between Gurgaon’s Sector 10 and Delhi’s Karol Bagh, route 119 will have buses plying from Gurgaon bus stand to NIT bus stand in Faridabad. “Two buses each will ply on the two new routes,” said GMCBL spokesperson Vanita Akhauri. Officials said the four buses operating on these routes have been deployed from the existing fleet of 154 buses, by reducing the number of vehicles operating on other routes.

Route 210 is the first route started by GMCBL between Gurgaon and the capital. Officials said it begins from Gurgaon bus stand and makes 15 stops enroute to Karol Bagh. In Gurgaon, these include Patel Nagar Vyapar Kendra, Sukhrali, Udyog Vihar, Shankar Chowk, Delhi-Gurgaon border, while the stops in Delhi include Rajokri, Rangpuri, Mahipalpur, and Dhaula Kuan. The first and last bus from the Gurgaon bus stand will leave at 7.15 am and 7.05 pm respectively, said officials, and the last bus from Karol Bagh will depart at 8.45 pm each day.

The route to Faridabad, meanwhile, is the second route to be launched between the two cities, but the only route operating currently. Officials said although a route between Gurgaon and Faridabad had been launched last year, it was operating on a temporary permit, which expired in December.

The route launched Friday will ply between the Gurgaon bus stand and NIT bus stand, with 25 stops in between, including Canal Colony, Sukhrali, MG Road Metro, Bristol Chowk, Khushboo Chowk, Baliyawas, Bandhwari, Mangar, Sainik Colony, Mulla Hotel, BK Hospital Chowk, and Metro Mor. While the first bus will leave Gurgaon bus stand at 5.58 am each day, the last bus will leave at 7.28 pm. The last bus from Ballabgarh will depart at 9.28 pm.

The two new routes bring the total number of routes operated by the GMCBL, which began operations in September 2018, to 20.

