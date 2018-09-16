For students, chance to meet PM Modi comes with a quiz on cleanliness

PM Modi spoke to students and asked them if they thought swachhta (cleanliness) was important. PM Modi spoke to students and asked them if they thought swachhta (cleanliness) was important.

Making a surprise visit to a school built by B R Ambedkar in the city, Prime Minister Narendra Modi swept a part of it and quizzed young students about the government’s Swachh Bharat Abhiyan.

As a part of the Centre’s ‘Swachhta Hi Seva’ programme, Modi visited Baba Sahib Ambedkar Higher Secondary School at Rani Jhansi Road, Paharganj, with no special traffic arrangement. “This school’s campus was bought by the venerable Dr Ambedkar to ensure children from poor families get quality education. Let us strengthen the Swachh Bharat Mission,” the PM tweeted.

Holding a broom in his hand, Modi spoke to students and asked them if they thought swachhta (cleanliness) was important. The children replied with a resounding “yes sir”. He then asked which line students remember from the Swachhta advertisements on TV. Some students said, ‘Ek kadam swachhta ki aur’, while one shouted, ‘Ek Bharat shrestha Bharat’.

Modi then talked about the campaign being run by his government between September 15 and October 2, and asked students who had built their school. All replied: ‘Ambedkar’. Explaining his reason and intent behind visiting the school, which is government-aided and affiliated to the CBSE, Modi said, “You are fortunate. You are studying in a school built by Babasaheb. It was his dream, so all of you have to become Ambedkar.”

He was cut short by students who jumped to shake hands with him and shouted ‘hum banenge Babasaheb’, even as teachers continued to record the conversation on their phones. Modi continued, “Everywhere in the country, Swachh Bharat Abhiyan is going on. I also wanted to do something so I came here and got an opportunity to meet you all.” As he walked away, students chanted ‘Modi, Modi’ and rose petals were showered on him. One student rushed to touch his feet, but his security intervened.

Sharing the video of the interaction, the PM tweeted, “With young friends… It is India’s youth that have led from the front and ushered in a positive change when it comes to cleanliness.”

