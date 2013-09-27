Two security guards posted at a condominium in Gurgaon were allegedly detained at the police station for over 10 hours at the behest of a top police officer for doing their job.

According to a resident at the condominium,the two guards had stopped a car  reportedly belonging to Joint Commissioner of Police Maheshwar Dayal  and asked the occupants,who were headed to a well-known school inside the condominium near DLF Phase 4,to park outside because they did not have a school sticker or permission to drive on the campus.

The car was reportedly headed to the school to drop off the officers children for an early morning trip to Jhansi.

Eyewitnesses said around 3.40 am,a civilian car without any resident permit was stopped by the two guards on night duty at the check-point to the condominium.

The guards  Ajay Singh and Anil Singh  asked the car driver to park outside as they did not have permission and requested the occupants of the car to walk to the school,barely 20 metres away.

On being denied entry,one of the occupants reportedly called up the police officer. Within minutes,a PCR van reached the spot and two policemen in plainclothes asked the two guards to follow them to the station. According to the guards,they were detained there for over 10 hours.

Aditi Singh,a resident of the condominium,said she intervened with police on behalf of the guards. When I asked an inspector why the guards were being detained,he replied hume pata nahin saab se poocho (We do not know,ask the boss), Aditi told Newsline.

It was only after the intervention of some residents,the condominium manager and the head of the security agency that the guards were let off by Thursday afternoon.

Aditi said when she called up JCP Dayal,he told her that the matter was between the security agency and the police and that residents must not get involved.

He told me the guards had to be verified and that they must look at replacing these guards, she said.

One of the guards Anil Singh told Newsline that he was detained for hours.

He said he was scared that he would lose his job when all he did was his job.

Speaking to Newsline, Dayal said,The incident has nothing to do with a VIP car being stopped. These guards were not wearing their uniforms during duty time. This was why they were taken to the police station for verification. The manager came in around 10 am and verified the details of the guards. They were let off after that. The matter was between police and security agency.

Gurgaon police commissioner Alok Mittal said,We will find out what happened and take necessary action.

