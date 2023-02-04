For stamp collectors, a special treat at Delhi’s Pragati Maidan soon

India Post is set to organise Amritpex-2023, a five-day national philatelic exhibition, from February 11 to 15 featuring stamps and photographic collections on the country’s history and culture.

The exhibition, which will be at Pragati Maidan, is meant to be part of the ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ celebrations. It will be based on five themes – Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav and New India, Yuva Shakti, Nari Shakti, Nature and Wildlife, and India’s Culture and History.

Philatelists will showcase their stamp collections at the exhibition which will include around 1,400 frames in addition to digital displays on India’s art, history, heritage and culture. Booths are being set up for the sale of philatelic objects. Curated and guided tours and kiosks to generate digital postcards will also be part of the exhibition.

The Delhi Circle of India Post held a curtain raiser for the exhibition at Miranda House on Friday to launch a mobile app and mascot for the exhibition. It was inaugurated by Rajni Abbi, proctor, Delhi University and Manju Kumar, chief postmaster general of Delhi, along with Ashok Kumar, postmaster general of the Delhi circle.

The app is meant to provide updates on the events, history and services of India Post. A smaller exhibition of stamps was set up at Miranda House as part of the event, featuring over 700 stamps on the theme of the ‘transformative journey’ of India Post. It contained a set of stamps on Mahatma Gandhi, including a set of two stamps featuring the charkha, and a set of three stamps on the Champaran Satyagraha. Stamps on wildflowers, birds and beetles were part of the exhibition at Miranda House. At a ‘my stamp’ counter, visitors could get a stamp published with their own picture at the event on Friday.