For socio-economic survey, Delhi govt collects data of 21 lakh households

Over the last one year, the Delhi government has collected data on a range of parameters — including caste, income, place of origin and mental illnesses — from 21.38 lakh households, according to information obtained by The Indian Express through RTI.

The data collection drive was part of a ‘socio-economic survey’ carried out between November 10, 2018, and November 10, 2019, at a cost of Rs 21.79 crore, according to the RTI.

A planning department official said the government will use the data, which is being tabulated currently, for more effective implementation of its social welfare schemes and “better hyperlocal interventions” by the way of creating even ward-specific profiles.

Data relating to 63 different parameters — covering health, education, income, gender and caste, among others — has been collected under the survey, the broad framework of which was created following the starvation deaths of three minor girls at East Delhi’s Mandawali in July, 2018.

The Directorate of Economics and Statistics carried out the survey, which was announced in August, 2018. Touted as the “biggest such survey till date” by the government, the initial plan was to cover 38 lakh households within four months at an estimated cost of Rs 10 crore.

However, work was delayed due to a number of factors, including around 60 per cent of the 7,000 surveyors — appointed on a contractual basis — leaving midway, the Lok Sabha elections and “non-cooperation of residents”, according to the RTI.

“Around 3,000 field surveyors were there who completed their assignment either fully or partly… Delay in survey was due to non-availability of requisite number of field surveyors… induction of Model Code of Conduct due to the general elections and non-cooperation by the residents in different parts of Delhi.

“Field survey closed on 10/11/2019. Data is under process. Finalised data will be made available in public domain after completion of tabulation subject to the approval of competent authority. The finalisation of data may take a couple of months,” the response added.

The surveyors, who were paid Rs 25 per person surveyed, collected information through an app. They were also directed to target areas housing the needy and the poor on a priority basis. The homeless population is not under the purview of the survey.

Explaining the need for the survey, an official said existing statistics available with the government are extrapolation of limited sample sizes.

