For second time in eight days, overnight rain leaves many areas of Gurgaon waterlogged

For the second time in eight days, Gurgaon residents woke up to waterlogged roads on Tuesday morning as a few hours of overnight rainfall left several parts of the city inundated.

According to Gurgaon traffic police, the impacted areas include the Pasco traffic light, Galleria Market traffic light, Mayfield Garden, Bilaspur Chowk, and Ram Chowk in Udyog Vihar.

“Waterlogging has been reported from many parts of the city. Our personnel are at the affected spots to manage the movement of traffic. However, we request residents to keep the waterlogging in mind while planning any travel today,” said Subhash Boken, PRO of Gurgaon police.

A similar situation had prevailed on Monday last week, when Gurgaon received around 196 mm of rainfall over a few hours, leading to waterlogging across the city.

The worst affected areas were Sheetla Mata Mandir road, Hero Honda Chowk, and Palam Vihar.

Four of the underpasses in the city had also been flooded as a result of the rainfall.

On Monday evening, body of an auto-rickshaw driver was pulled out of a pedestrian underpass in the city that had been among those flooded, officials suspected it to be a drowning case.

In the aftermath of the chaos, Haryana Home and Urban Local Bodies Minister Anil Vij had conducted a surprise inspection at the office of the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) on Thursday. Speaking to the media afterwards, he stated that a committee would be formed to find long term solutions to the city’s waterlogging woes and devise an effective drainage plan for rainwater.