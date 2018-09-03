For second day in a row, rain leaves Delhi roads waterlogged

Delhi Congress chief Ajay Maken hit out at the AAP government over waterlogging in the capital, due to which “fuel worth crores is wasted”. (Praveen Khanna) Delhi Congress chief Ajay Maken hit out at the AAP government over waterlogging in the capital, due to which “fuel worth crores is wasted”. (Praveen Khanna)

Many parts of Delhi, including Dhaula Kuan, Minto Road and Dilshad Garden witnessed waterlogging, leading to traffic jams for the second consecutive day after heavy rainfall lashed the city Sunday. The capital received 35.9 mm rainfall till 5.30 pm.

Traffic Police said areas such as Modi Mill flyover, RTR T-Point near Shani Mandir Airport Road, Barapullah flyover towards Railway Line, Rajghat towards Shanti Van Ring Road, Janpath towards Moti Lal Nehru Marg and Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg saw waterlogging.

According to the MCD control room, waterlogging was reported in nearly 16 areas such as Vikaspuri, Mayapuri, Lodhi Colony, Lajpat Nagar, Jangpura, Mathura Road and Govindpuri.

Delhi Congress chief Ajay Maken hit out at the AAP government over waterlogging in the capital, due to which “fuel worth crores is wasted”. “AAP government and the MCDs seem to be fighting with each other just to show off. Had both worked to come out with a permanent solution to waterlogging, Delhi would not have become the ‘capital of waterlogging’,” he said.

Start your day the best way with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App