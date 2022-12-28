For school students in Delhi, lessons in CPR, with some help from AIIMS

“I never knew about cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) through which we can save people’s lives. Today, all of us have learnt something really important and I hope I can be of help to anyone in need,” said 15-year-old Ashish after taking CPR training from AIIMS experts.

AIIMS started providing CPR training to school students on Monday, and it will be conducting the programme in at least 15 schools in Delhi in the coming days. A team from the AIIMS emergency medicine department visited the Sarvodaya Vidyalaya A-2 in Paschim Vihar.

Around 300 students from class 8, gathered in the main hall where CPR training mannequins were placed on blue mattresses. Students, in a group of 10, sat around the mannequins and learnt how to revive a heart with hard and fast chest compressions.

“We were taught that if we find a person collapsing on the floor before us, we have to check pulse, and if there is no breathing, we will then give them CPR and ask the first available person to call on 112, which is the emergency number, and continue to press the middle of the chest at a speed of 100-120 compressions per minute till emergency services arrive,” said Kanishka, a student.

According to Dr Praveen Aggrawal, professor and head of the department of emergency medicine at AIIMS, the idea behind the project was simple — to save as many lives as possible.

“We have seen that many people collapse due to sudden cardiac arrests at home…malls and markets etc. People, in general, don’t know how to give CPR, and we decided it will be ideal to start this training in Delhi with students,” said Dr Aggrawal, while attending the event.

According to Dr Sanjeev Bhoi, professor and head of the WHO collaborating centre at AIIMS Delhi, ICMR has granted funding for this project after evaluation.

“Two years back we wrote to ICMR, which evaluated our proposal and gave us a grant. It has also told us that after it tests this module, it will replicate it in schools across the country. Once this is done, we will also request the ICMR to pitch to the government to inculcate the CPR training in school syllabus,” he added. He said that teachers were also given CPR training.

“The school’s principal participated actively when we approached her. We are also teaching five teachers who can further impart training to students and become CPR trainers,” said Dr Bhoi. He said the department decided to take up this initiative after former President of India Dr Abdul Kalam collapsed and died in Shillong while addressing a meet at a university in 2015.

According to Ranju Bala Gahlawat, vice-principal of the school, students were highly motivated and willing to learn. It will help if it is added to the syllabus as well, she said. “We are very happy that our students are getting trained and through this, we are trying to make them self-reliant if they face any such situation. We will also train our teachers who can become CPR trainers,” she added.

The AIIMS team, including Dr Roshan Mathew and Dr Ankit Sahu along with other resident doctors from the department of emergency medicine and senior staff member Nirmal Thakur, is handling the programme where around 3,000 students will be imparted the training in schools across the city.