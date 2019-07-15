For Rohingya kids in Delhi, a chance to get lives back on track

From doctors to rap artists, children of Rohingya refugees in North East Delhi’s Khajoori Khas don’t plan to let their current circumstances affect their future.

Advertising

Having completed a four-month course — which taught them English, Hindi, Burmese and computer skills — conducted by the Rohingya Human Rights Initiative, the children were felicitated at an event held Sunday.

Riyaz ul-Khan (16), who received a trophy for performing well in the final exam, said he wants to pursue a career in performing arts in the future, particularly rap music. “I listen to a lot of Indian and international rap artists… I am motivated by them and I would like to pursue a career similar to it,” he said.

Khan goes to a local government school in his area. His parents came to India in 2011 and are among 65 Rohingya families settled in Khajoori Khas. Khan’s sister Noor Salima (14) also goes to school.

Advertising

“School time is usually the best part of the day because we get to learn a lot and play with friends… I want to become a doctor when I grow older because I like helping people,” she said.

Under the project, tuition classes are held for children of Rohingya refugees and other underprivileged kids in a few states across the country.

In Delhi, the project was launched in Shaheen Bagh in 2016 but it was later shifted to Khajoori Khas. “Education is the only solution for us. We left our country because we were not treated as humans, we don’t want to let that happen to our children,” said Ali Johar, the project’s national head.