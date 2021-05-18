Lt-Col alleges wife assaulted him with golf club for refusing to buy car

A lieutenant-colonel has registered an FIR against his wife, alleging that he was assaulted by his wife with a golf club for not giving money to her to buy a luxury car.

DCP (south-west district) Ingit Pratap confirmed that Lt-Col Ramandeep Singh had lodged the FIR against his wife under IPC Section 325 (voluntarily causing hurt) on May 6. Singh’s wife is an associate professor at Delhi’s Institute of Architecture and Design.

The incident took place on February 12 at home in the presence of their two daughters. The couple has been married for 16 years. “She started arguing with him over purchasing a new luxurious car, and he told her that he was not in a position to buy it, but still promised to give her Rs 10 lakh. She got agitated and started throwing books at him. Suddenly, she picked a golf club lying in the room and started hitting him. He protected himself, but she then slapped him,” a senior police officer said.

The complainant alleged that his wife left the house with their children for Punjab and he went to hospital where the doctors diagnosed that he had suffered a metacarpal fracture on his right hand. A medico-legal case was registered by the Army Base Hospital authorities.

Police said Singh, in his complaint, also alleged that his wife had in the past threatened to implicate him in a false case.