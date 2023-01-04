For pedestrian safety, 16 foot overbridges to come up across Delhi

The Delhi Public Works Department (PWD) is constructing 16 foot overbridges (FOBs) across the city to ensure pedestrian safety.

Of the 16 FOBs, 10 are under construction while two have been completed. The department has to begin work on the four others, according to the Delhi government’s outcome budget for the first six months of the financial year 2022-23.

These FOBs will come at Monastery Market, Budh Vihar on Ring Road near Kashmere Gate, near Gurudwara at Majnu ka Tila on road No. 45, in front of Supreme Court, between Metro pillar No. 364-365, near Nangloi flyover, Rohtak road national highway (NH-10), Multan Nagar Metro pillar No. 231-232 at Delhi-Rohtak road NH-10. The work on the FoBs at Metcalf House on Ring Road has been completed and those have been thrown open for public use.

“The key aim to construct FoBs is to provide safe passage for the public, especially pedestrians. Work on most of these FOBs is almost completed and nearing completion. Some of them are already open to the public. Nine of the FOBs will soon be ready for pedestrians,” said a senior PWD official.

Officials added these FOBs will be handicapped-friendly, with lifts, ramps and elevators and security guards round the clock to keep watch and ward.

Officials added the PWD has plans to construct three subways in Delhi. “There is a proposal for making subway for DJB trunk Sewer Line below the tunnel coming out from Pragati Maidan. Also, provision is there for covering of ramps of underpass at Ashram and BJ Marg to protect waterlogging of subway underpass to increase the safety of residents,” notes the budget report.