For Pataudi’s pregnant women, a boon: Hospital closer home now offers C-section

When 23-year-old Manisha, a resident of Pataudi’s Khor village, gave birth to her first child in 2018, the delivery was preceded by hours of worry and a 20-km journey to a private hospital in Rewari on a bike. When she gave birth to her second child Tuesday, the process was smoother as she became among the first few women to give birth by caesarean section at Pataudi’s Civil Hospital. The caesarean operation facility was started at the hospital this week.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Manisha said, “When I approached my due date in 2018, my husband took me to the Civil Hospital to consult the doctors and admit me. However, when they examined me they said I would need an operation because the baby was not moving and I had reached my due date. Since the Pataudi hospital did not have that facility, they referred me to the Civil Hospital in Gurgaon.”

Since that was over an hour away, Manisha and her husband Joginder, a daily wage labourer, decided to drive to Rewari instead, located 40 minutes away. They spent their family’s savings on the operation at a private hospital to bring their first daughter safely to the world.

“This time, the doctors had told me earlier that I would need to undergo an operation but the big relief was I would not have to go anywhere else. I was in great discomfort when we had to travel to Rewari the last time, and also very worried about my child and what would happen because of the delay. The process was much smoother this time; I gave birth to our second daughter without any problems,” said Manisha.

Manisha is one of the four women who have given birth at the hospital using the newly commenced facility this week. According to officials, despite the hospital having been around for more than 50 years, residents had to travel to either private hospitals in Rewari or the Civil Hospital in Gurgaon to undergo the surgery.

“We started preparing for this facility in August. The hospital had an operation theatre but we had to procure accessories such as OT table, OT lights, equipment and medicines. The hospital also lacked an anaesthetist, who we have now hired,” said Dr Jyoti Dabas, gynaecologist and Lady Medical Officer (LMO) at the Civil Hospital.

In the same hospital, another woman undergoing a caesarean was 25-year-old Kajal, a resident of Pataudi, whose husband Yogesh works at a private company in Manesar.

“The doctors told us there would be some complications since there was not enough space for my wife to deliver the baby naturally. They recommended a surgery as the safest way, and fortunately for us this facility was available at the hospital itself,” said Yogesh, whose daughter was born on Tuesday.

