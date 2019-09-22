For parents of EWS students, temporary relief in Delhi HC order

The Delhi High Court’s order Wednesday restraining Air Force Bal Bharti School from expelling 10 students from the economically weaker section (EWS) has brought a temporary halt to months of anxiety and uncertainty faced by the children and their parents.

The students had been admitted to the school against seats reserved under EWS category and had completed class VIII in the 2018-2019 academic session. The fear of being forced to leave the school started last December when they received letters from the principal telling them they will no longer be eligible for free education under provisions for EWS students once they reached class IX in April, and that they should make “suitable arrangements”. Last month, they received a “final reminder” saying that the students faced expulsion if they did not pay Rs 36,620 — the fee for two academic quarters.

The mother of one of the students, who approached court, recalled that one of her daughter’s deepest anxieties was that her classmates would find out about the threat of expulsion she faced.

“It felt very strange to know that this is something children have to worry about… even as we decided to take it up in court, she said we should be careful that her classmates do not hear of it. Their friends and classmates do not know which students are from EWS category and she was worried they might stop talking to her if they find out,” she said.

Mid-term examinations began on September 9 because of which parents said the children were doubly stressed. “There have been days when they’ve come back from school and we’ve just whisked them away to court in their uniforms for the formalities,” said the mother of another student.

After they began receiving letters from the school, the families began considering their options. One mother said that she had resigned to the idea that she would have to withdraw her child from the school. “I had even gone to a government school to find out about admission, but the principal told me that my child would not be able to adjust there after having studied at a private school like this,” she said.

Every parent The Sunday Express spoke to said they have had very positive experiences with the school in the past, even though getting admission in the first place had seemed like a pipe dream at the time.

“Standing at the gate of these buildings was itself a big deal. At the time of my daughter’s admission, I didn’t know about the EWS provision. An auto driver told me that parents are lining up to apply and I should also try for my daughter. We were the last to apply, it was all luck,” said one of the mothers, who works as a healthcare worker with an NGO and is the sole breadwinner in a family with four children.

The school’s principal had earlier said that schools are well within their right to ask for fee from the students concerned.

With the court’s order, parents’ worries may have been put to rest for a while, but future challenges await. The mother of one of the students, an anganwadi worker, has a daughter studying in class VIII at another prominent school. “We have already been informed that from next year, we will have to pay fees there. I was in a hurry to wind up the current matter because I will have to prepare to deal with that as well. There will be another fight,” she said.