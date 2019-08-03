Toggle Menu
Delhi: For out-of-school children, camps show some results

As per education department data, the baseline assessment before the programme found 55.1% of the children could not recognise letters of the Hindi alphabet, and this number then dropped to 46.2%. The number of children who could read full paragraphs also increased from 4% to 5.7%.

This is the second phase of a longer literacy campaign which began in April, with a month-long programme to help these children enhance basic reading skills in Hindi. (Representational)

As part of an intensified literacy campaign for Out-of-School Children in Delhi, a campaign to boost numerical skills will be conducted throughout this month at Special Training Centres (STCs), where they are prepared for enrollment into regular schools.

STCs are bridge-learning centres in government and municipal schools to prepare Out-of-School Children — those who have either dropped out of or have never been enrolled in a school — for enrollment into age-appropriate classes in mainstream schools.

This is the second phase of a longer literacy campaign which began in April, with a month-long programme to help these children enhance basic reading skills in Hindi. A total of 15,432 children were part of the campaign. As per education department data, the baseline assessment before the programme found 55.1% of the children could not recognise letters of the Hindi alphabet, and this number then dropped to 46.2%. The number of children who could read full paragraphs also increased from 4% to 5.7%.

The third phase of this campaign — which will be for basic language skills in English — will be conducted in December.

