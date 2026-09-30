For Noida, Ghaziabad commuters, a new route to South Delhi – and a possible escape from Sarai Kale Khan

For commuters from Noida and Ghaziabad heading towards South Delhi, the new route could mean avoiding the DND-Ring Road-Sarai Kale Khan stretch. For the Ring Road, the expected benefit is simpler: fewer vehicles feeding into an already heavily loaded corridor.

For thousands of commuters travelling between Noida, Ghaziabad and South Delhi every day, the journey could soon involve one less bottleneck – Sarai Kale Khan.

With the opening of the Barapullah Phase III elevated corridor, vehicles travelling between the eastern side of the Yamuna and South Delhi will have an alternative to the congested Ring Road, particularly the Sarai Kale Khan stretch. Instead of taking the DND and then joining the Ring Road, some commuters can use the new corridor to cross the Yamuna.

Around 11 lakh vehicles from the National Capital Region enter Delhi every day, of which nearly five lakh come from Noida and Ghaziabad. Of these, an estimated 3-4 lakh currently use the eastern corridor, including DND, National Highway 9/National Highway 24 and Akshardham-Ring Road stretch to enter South Delhi. The Barapullah corridor is expected to redistribute some of this traffic.