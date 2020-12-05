For niece’s kanyadaan, riot accused gets bail

Additional Sessions Judge Vinod Yadav granted interim bail to Brijmohan Sharma on furnishing a bail bond of Rs 50,000 with one surety of the like amount. (Representational)

Observing that in Hindu mythology, “the ritual of ‘kanyadaan’ is ripe with deep religious symbolisms”, a Delhi court Friday granted interim bail to a man arrested in a murder case related to the Northeast Delhi riots. The man has got two weeks’ bail to perform the wedding rituals of his niece.

Additional Sessions Judge Vinod Yadav granted interim bail to Brijmohan Sharma on furnishing a bail bond of Rs 50,000 with one surety of the like amount. He was arrested in connection with the murder of Irfan, allegedly by a riotous mob, in New Usmanpur area. The court said that though Sharma’s regular bail application has been dismissed on November 24, it cannot be a bar to grant him interim bail for a very short period to perform important rituals like the “kanyadaan” of his niece.

Though Sharma is not the girl’s father, it is apparent that he has been a fatherly figure to her as he had been taking care of the family of his deceased brother, the court said.

It further said it was clearly evident that Sharma’s two brothers had expired long back and that another brother had separated from the family. It noted that Sharma’s father was stated to be 74 years old and hence “it would be very difficult for such a person to run here and there for… the exigencies and intricacies involved in a typical Hindu marriage”.

“I find substance in the submissions…that presence of applicant is very much necessary in the said marriage, as he has to perform certain important rituals, including ‘kanyadaan’… that carry deep sentimental significance.

“…in Hindu mythology, the ritual of ‘kanyadaan’ is ripe with deep religious symbolisms as it exemplifies the bond between a father and a daughter…,” the order said.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd