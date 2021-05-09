For fourth day in a row, Delhi sees less than 20,000 Covid-19 cases

The highest number of daily cases were recorded on April 20, when the city saw 28,395 new infections. Since then, the number of daily cases have been falling.

For the fourth day in a row, Delhi recorded less than 20,000 cases on Sunday. While daily cases stood at 13,336 from 61,552 tests, the numbers of deaths was 273 — the lowest death toll since April 21.

The number of new cases is also the lowest since April 12. At 21.67%, the positivity rate is the lowest since April 16, when it stood at 19.7%, according to data shared by the Delhi government.

Dr Jugal Kishore, head of community medicine at Safdarjung Hospital and Vardhman Mahavir Medical College, said, “Looking at the natural cycle of the virus, cases are expected to go down in the coming days. But people should not let their guard down. Strict Covid-appropriate behaviour should be followed so that the drop continues for the next few days. With the ongoing vaccination drive, we are hopeful that the situation will improve and the strain on the healthcare system will be reduced.”

The capital has been under lockdown for over three weeks now and it was extended by another week on Sunday. Announcing the extension, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said although Covid-19 cases have come down in the last few days, any leniency would squander the gains achieved so far in the current wave of the pandemic.

As of May 9, there are 86,232 recorded active cases now, including 52,263 in home isolation. More than 14,500 people have recuperated, taking the number of recoveries to 12.17 lakh, the health bulletin said. The total number of cases stands at 13,23,567 and the death toll at 19,344.

A total of 61,552 tests, including 49787 RT-PCR/CBNAAT/True Nat, were conducted on Saturday.

Meanwhile, the Delhi government has strengthened oxygen supply in state-run hospitals and directed heads of hospitals to make plans for escalation of oxygenated beds.

An order issued by Dr Ashish Chandra Verma, principal secretary of the Health and Family Welfare department, said 10 Delhi government hospitals have been asked to ensure availability of beds is accurately updated on the Delhi corona app.

As per orders, there will be 7,450 beds earmarked for Covid patients in the 10 hospitals, out of which 4,250 will have oxygen supply, 2,070 in the ICU with BIPAP, and 950 with ventilators. Earlier, due to erratic oxygen supply, two Delhi government hospitals — Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality and GTB — had to reduce the number of beds. However, the number of beds here have been increased to 650 and 1,500 respectively.