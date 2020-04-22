For first time since March, active coronavirus cases dip in capital

On Sunday, the total active cases was 1,668. It fell to 1,603 on Monday and further to 1,498 on Tuesday. While 180 people recovered on Tuesday, 75 fresh cases were reported. On Sunday, the total active cases was 1,668. It fell to 1,603 on Monday and further to 1,498 on Tuesday. While 180 people recovered on Tuesday, 75 fresh cases were reported.

The number of active COVID-19 cases fell for the first time in the national capital since the first case was recorded in the second week of March.

On Sunday, the total active cases was 1,668. It fell to 1,603 on Monday and further to 1,498 on Tuesday. While 180 people recovered on Tuesday, 75 fresh cases were reported. It is also after two weeks that Delhi did not see a single COVID-19 death. Delhi has seen 47 deaths owing to the disease so far.

“The figures are enthusing. We hope to maintain the trend of having more recoveries than fresh cases for another month. This shows social distancing is working. We saw a sudden spike in cases in the second week of April. Many of those admitted to hospitals before that have been recovering and are being discharged. If the number of fresh cases continues to dip for another two weeks, we will be in a much stronger position,” said a senior government official who did not want to be named.

On Tuesday, the Delhi government added three more containment zones – parts of Devli Extension, Harsh Vihar in Hari Nagar Extension, and Krishna Puri in Mandawali – taking the total number of zones to 87. Daily house-to-house surveillance and sanitisation is being carried out in these areas. Close to 3.25 lakh people live in these containment zones.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.