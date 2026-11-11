Over Rs 1,300 crore — half of the total money collected from about 4,600 Delhi and Gurgaon homebuyers — was allegedly laundered by Raheja Developers for non-construction purposes, said the Enforcement Directorate.

According to sources, this is among the core allegations in the prosecution complaint filed on November 6 by the ED against builder Raheja Developers Ltd., its promoters Navin M Raheja and Nayan N Raheja, and 18 others for laundering homebuyers’ funds worth Rs 1,353.26 crore.

Filed before a Special PMLA court in Saket, the complaint also names Navin Raheja’s wife and children.

Story continues below. Subscribe to see fewer ads.

As per the ED complaint, sources said, a total of Rs 2,699.13 crore was collected from homebuyers and investors for residential and commercial projects in Delhi and Gurugram on the promise of timely delivery. However, the agency alleged that a substantial portion of these funds was diverted instead of being used to complete the projects, most of which remain unfinished.