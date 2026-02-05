For drivers, by drivers: Launching today, how Bharat Taxi app hopes to be a game-changer in ride-hailing market

Devansh Mittal is a Correspondent at The Indian Express, based in the New Delhi City bureau. He primarily covers civic governance, urban infrastructure, and environmental policy in the National Capital Region. Professional Background Education: He studied Political Science at Ashoka University. Core Beats: His reporting focus includes the Delhi Development Authority (DDA), the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), and the Delhi Metro. He has also shown a strong specialization in environmental accountability, particularly during Delhi’s winter pollution crises. Recent Notable Articles (December 2025) His reportage in late 2025 has centered on the severe air quality crisis in Delhi and high-profile civic developments: 1. Environment & "Express Impact" "Express Impact: Action cell, weekly inspections to rid Rohini of its dust" (Dec 21, 2025): Following his investigative report that flagged Rohini as a "dust bowl," he covered the subsequent government action to set up a dedicated Dust Action Cell and mandate weekly joint inspections. "Air toxic, Delhi govt makes 50% work from home a must" (Dec 17, 2025): Reporting on the mandatory WFH advisory and the Rs 10,000 relief announced for construction workers affected by the Stage 3 GRAP ban. "Broken pavements, untarred roads: Why Delhi's Rohini is a dust bowl" (Dec 18, 2025): A ground-zero report detailing how dug-up roads and unfinished civic works have worsened air pollution in North West Delhi. 2. Urban Governance & Infrastructure "New Metro museum at Supreme Court station opens for public on December 19" (Dec 18, 2025): Reporting on the relocation and inauguration of the iconic Metro Museum by CM Rekha Gupta. "Data shows surge in sale of DDA flats in last three years" (Dec 15, 2025): An analytical piece on how the DDA has begun clearing its massive unsold inventory of housing through new schemes. "Birth to death services under one roof: How Delhi's expansion to 13 districts makes citizen lives easier" (Dec 12, 2025): Detailed coverage of the administrative reorganization of Delhi into three new districts (Outer North, Central North, and Old Delhi). 3. Transport & Safety "Govt orders probe after off-duty pilot assaults passenger at Delhi airport" (Dec 21, 2025): A high-impact report on a physical altercation at IGIA involving an Air India Express pilot, which led to a formal investigation by the Civil Aviation Ministry. Signature Style Devansh is recognized for his "spot check" reporting style. His work often bridges the gap between environmental science (source apportionment data) and public health, making complex pollution metrics accessible to everyday residents. He is also a regular contributor to the Express political pulse, analyzing how urban issues like housing and dust affect voter sentiment. Contact X (Twitter): @devanshmittal_ ... Read More
Brendan Dabhi works with The Indian Express, focusing his comprehensive reporting primarily on Gujarat. He covers the region's most critical social, legal, and administrative sectors, notably specializing at the intersection of health, social justice, and disasters. Expertise Health and Public Policy: He has deep expertise in healthcare issues, including rare diseases, Antimicrobial Resistance (AMR), the complex logistics of organ transplants, and public health challenges like drug-resistant TB and heat health surveillance. His on-ground reporting during the COVID-19 pandemic and Mucormycosis was critical in exposing healthcare challenges faced by marginalized communities in Gujarat. Social Justice and Legal Administration: He reports on the functioning of the legal and police system, including the impact of judicial philosophy, forensics and crucial administrative reforms (. He covers major surveillance and crackdown exercises by the Gujarat police and security on the international border. Disaster and Crisis Management: His work closely tracks how government and civic bodies respond to large-scale crises, providing essential coverage on the human and administrative fallout of disasters including cyclones, floods, conflict, major fires and reported extensively on the AI 171 crash in Ahmedabad. Civic Infrastructure and Governance: Provides timely reports on critical civic failures, including large scale infrastructure projects by the railways and civic bodies, as well as the enforcement of municipal regulations and their impact on residents and heritage. ... Read More
