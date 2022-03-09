For Delhi’s women SHOs, objective is clear: Make women feel safer filing complaints

From supervising investigating officers and patrolling teams to handling administrative tasks, women police officials who have been recently inducted as Station House Officers (SHOs) in the Delhi Police say they shoulder many responsibilities with a key aim: To make their districts safer for women and children and police stations more ‘public-friendly’.

The Indian Express Tuesday met the SHOs of South, Northeast, Shahdara and other districts. Inspector Alpana Sharma, SHO (RK Puram), said, “I want everyone to feel safe in my area. We make sure that anti-social elements creating ruckus or perpetrating brutal assaults are dealt with immediately. I also take care of investigating officers, and check the status of each FIR filed in my police station. I want people, especially women, to lodge complaints without fear. We have been trying to coordinate better with patrolling teams to curb crimes. My seniors always support me, which really helps. I have two children; the work can be hectic but I never give up.”

The SHOs were called to India Gate for a small event where they recited poetry.

Poonam Parik, SHO (Vivek Vihar), said, “It has been five months since I got posted here. After a long time, I am doing field duty. From the first day, I shared my contact number with as many locals as I could. We do RWA meetings regularly and sensitise staff. I have been encouraging women to talk to me about their issues. We have also been taking suggestions from locals about policing.”

Inspector Shivani, SHO at Hauz Khas police station, said, “I feel it has been a challenge for me to tackle crimes against women in the area, as it’s not easy to win everyone’s trust. But we are building an ecosystem to increase the presence of women in the station so that women complainants and children can contact us without apprehension. Since the deployment of women has increased in the area, I call these SHOs and inspectors and seek help and suggestions for dealing with serious cases. Our seniors are extremely cooperative and helpful.”

Pratibha Sharma, SHO Vikaspuri, said, “I feel women in the force strive for perfection and always work hard. They are doing different duties at the station while also taking care of their families.”

Inspector Malti Bana said she was inducted last month as the SHO at Sonia Vihar and has been working with the Delhi Police for two decades.