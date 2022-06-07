For Delhi govt school students up to class VIII, reduced syllabus in the works

The Delhi government is working to restructure the syllabus for the entire year for its primary and middle school students, to address the pandemic-induced disruption in teaching-learning.

After more than two years of either complete or partial closures, schools in Delhi reopened completely for all grades on April 1. Since then, students of classes III to IX have not begun the syllabus for their grades, and the focus has instead been on foundational reading, writing and numeracy through its Mission Buniyaad programme.

This has continued through the course of summer vacations through summer camps. Normally, Mission Buniyaad activities and the summer camp are only for students who have been identified as being behind their grade level. However, this time, it has been decided to implement these for all students of these grades.

According to Shailendra Sharma, the principal advisor to the Director of Education, the recovery effort will continue beyond June 15, which is when summer camp ends, through a ‘dual strategy’.

For classes VI to VIII, children who are still behind on their foundational competencies will continue to be taught under Mission Buniyaad. Children who can read ‘advanced stories’, and solve division problems will move on to a reduced syllabus.

“The academic team is working on a reduced syllabus for the entire year, and the bulk of topics, which will be part of it, will have links with concepts which are taught in earlier grades. The team has charted a downward map of topics, so when a particular one is taught, linked topics from previous grades will also be taught. Through this, we want to address the ‘concept deficit’. The teachers will also be trained accordingly,” said Sharma.

For children of younger grades, focus on foundational reading, writing and math will remain. Children who are able to read and solve division problems will gradually be taken to concepts in a reduced syllabus, as well.

“The disruption will take a long time to rebuild from. The work for restructuring the academic year 2022-2023 is in place, and it is likely that the next academic year will also need some rethinking,” he added.