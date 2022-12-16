For cyber frauds, FIFA World Cup offers new avenue to dupe people

By Anita Babu

The FIFA World Cup appears to have provided a fresh opportunity to cyber frauds to target those looking to buy tickets online.

According to cybersecurity experts, once scammers are approached by someone for a ticket, they respond via direct message and provide details of how to buy it for rates ranging between $50 and $120. They insist on using PayPal’s ‘Family and Friends’ payment mode. PayPal doesn’t allow paying for goods under this money transfer option, and such transactions are not covered under its fraud protection programme.

Facebook has at least 6-7 active groups run by scammers, said Nandakishore Harikumar, CEO and founder of Technisanct, a cybersecurity firm.

A spokesperson for Meta, Facebook’s parent company, stated it won’t be able to share its response until they have “looked into the matter”.

Such groups exist on Twitter and Telegram, too. “Since its launch, Telegram has actively moderated harmful content on its platform – including potential scams. Through user reports and proactive moderation of public chats (such as public groups and channels), Telegram has banned millions of chats and accounts for violating our Terms of Service. As Telegram continues to rapidly grow around the world, we are working to expand both our Terms of Service and moderation efforts to explicitly restrict and more effectively combat other misuse of the Telegram platform, such as encouraging fraud,” Telegram spokesperson Remi Vaughn stated in response to The Indian Express’s queries.

PayPal did not respond to queries from The Indian Express. A Delhi police spokesperson said they have not received complaints on this matter so far.

Unlike other online scams, such scams hardly get reported because more often than not the affluent fall victims to such scams, said Harikumar.

“The educated and upper middle class are the ones who get tricked. Many who are getting scammed are not ready to speak out. They might have lost only USD 100 or euros. Hence, people will find themselves to be happy saying that they only lost a small amount and do not want to complain. And a majority would never want to reveal that they were cheated by scammers,” he said.

Major sporting and entertainment events are breeding grounds for such scammers and cybercriminals. Cybersecurity companies that scan the Dark Web and track online criminal activities have often identified such ticketing scams at events such as The National Football League (NFL), the American Football League and NBA. However, the difference when it comes to the soccer World Cup lies in the scale of the scam. According to a statement by FIFA President Gianni Infantino, 2.9 million tickets were sold as of mid-October for the FIFA World Cup.

So, how can fans steer clear of such scammers? “FIFA clearly warned everyone not to buy tickets outside their platforms. Apart from that, there are third-party ticketing platforms. They have refund guarantees when we use their platforms. When it comes to PayPal, they have done their best by bringing in protection for Goods and Service exchange. There are a lot of scams happening, but theme-based scams are always in the front as they can really exploit the situation,” said Harikumar.