For cross-referral of patients, AIIMS to team up with govt hospitals in Delhi

In a move aimed at optimum utilisation of hospital beds, AIIMS Delhi will now pair up with other city government hospitals to ensure cross and trans-referral of patients.

A decision to this effect was taken at a meeting chaired by L-G VK Saxena to evolve a formal system of referrals between government hospitals in the capital. It is because of the absence of a formal referral system, the L-G noted, that stable patients referred out of AIIMS face inconvenience as they are often unable to find vacant beds and are forced to move from one hospital to another.

“The objective is to optimally utilise vacant beds in other government hospitals where critical but stable patients from AIIMS, which is reeling under acute shortage of beds, could be referred for treatment,” an L-G House official said.

The new system, as per Raj Niwas, will ensure patients who require primary and secondary healthcare services go to the other hospitals leaving ample room for chronic and critically ill patients to get specialised treatment at AIIMS.

This, Raj Niwas stated, will prevent inconvenience to patients who have to shuttle between different hospitals looking for beds that often result in fatalities during transit. As a pilot, Indira Gandhi Hospital in Dwarka and NDMC’s Charak Palika Hospital will be taken on-board and paired with AIIMS starting next month. Gradually, other government hospitals and healthcare centres will be roped in and developed as “partner institutions” of AIIMS.

This, Raj Niwas said, would lead to developing super-specialty hospitals in different localities so the burden on AIIMS can be reduced and simultaneously people can access healthcare near their homes at par with what they would have at AIIMS.

At the same time, the Health Department will develop a centralised dashboard where availability of beds in all government hospitals in Delhi is available on a real-time basis, the official added.