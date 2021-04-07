For covid vaccination at night, e-pass mandatory in Delhi

People takes shot of Covid-19 vaccine at a vaccination centre at Dariyaganj Dispancery in New Delhi (Express photo/Praveen Khanna)

The Delhi government had, on Monday, announced that vaccination will open for those eligible in all its hospitals all through the day. The night curfew will not change that. It has, however, added another step to the process.

Those who want to get vaccinated after 10 pm, can do it after getting an e-pass. Application for an e-pass can be made at http://www.delhi.gov.in. The portal for passes will ask you to submit the reason for travel, photo ID, and documents such as visiting cards, shop licenses etc (if applicable).

The Delhi government has been pushing to widen the vaccination pool and has asked the centre to let all people above the age of 18 be vaccinated. In a letter to the Prime Minister, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal wrote that the capital can vaccinate everyone above the age of 18 within 3 months if the Centre decides to lift age restrictions.

Around 13 lakh people have been given at least one vaccine shot in Delhi so far. On Tuesday, 76,642 were vaccinated. Of these, 66,543 got their first dose. Those above the age of 60 made for just under half of these people at 21,353.