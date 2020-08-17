For Kejriwal birthday, oximeters meant for villages

In July, he directed the party's UP unit to distribute oximeters in villages. (File)

The Aam Aadmi Party will set up facilities to check oxygen levels across 30,000 villages, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said Sunday, buoyed by commitments to donate thousands of oximeters responding to his appeal made on Independence Day.

Kejriwal, who turned 52 on Sunday, had appealed to AAP workers and volunteers on Saturday to donate oximeters instead of sending him gifts.

In July, he directed the party’s UP unit to distribute oximeters in villages. AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh is currently touring the state as part of the party’s attempts to expand its base.

“Already received commitment for 30,000 oximeters. Am overwhelmed. Will now set up ‘oxygen jaanch kendra’ in 30,000 villages. Will help set it up in more villages. Thank you donors. We will train village youth and give them oximeters to set up oxy kendras. This will help us in saving lives by detecting drop in oxygen levels in time,” Kejriwal tweeted. Delhi, meanwhile, recorded 652 new Covid cases and eight deaths.

Among the first to wish the AAP chief on Sunday was Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who tweeted,” Birthday wishes to Delhi CM Shri @ArvindKejriwal Ji. Praying for his long and healthy life.”

“Thank you sir for your warm wishes,” Kejriwal responded. He visited the Hanuman Temple at Connaught Place during the day.

