Friday, Dec 16, 2022

For children of Delhi govt schools, a robotics league

Meanwhile, Deputy CM Manish Sisodia said, “There is immense enthusiasm among students to learn about new technology and the government is giving them opportunities to move forward through programmes like Delhi Robotics League.”

This competition will be open to students of classes IX and X across all schools in Delhi, and students will compete with working robots built and designed by them in different stages. (Representational/File)
A first-of-a-kind pan-Delhi robotics league for school children, steered by IIT Delhi’s Technology Innovation Hub IHFC, was launched by the Delhi government’s Directorate of Education on Friday.

This competition will be open to students of classes IX and X across all schools in Delhi, and students will compete with working robots built and designed by them in different stages.

“It’s important because many of our children do projects in different parts of Delhi. Now is the time to perform in Artificial Intelligence, and this will act as a platform for them to show the zeal and innovation within them to the world. I am confident that our children will participate enthusiastically, and we will do boot camps steered by IHFC to prepare students on how to participate in these events. I hope that this becomes a premiere robotics league in the future, and I hope that this acts as a highway for our children who want to become robotics engineers, who want to work in AI and in machine learning,” said Director of Education Himanshu Gupta, at the launch of the event.

While applications will be open till January 26, submissions for the qualification stage will take place in February, the prototype stage in June, and the final stage will take place in an event in July.

IIT Delhi, which is the knowledge partner for this event, is also working on a robotics curriculum for the Delhi government’s Schools of Specialized Excellence specialising in Highend 21st Century Skills.

Introducing students to robotics at the launch, IIT Delhi professor and IHFC Project Director S K Saha said, “The robotics we learn, we will not learn in American, Japanese or European style. We will learn in our Indian style because the problem is that when we set out to learn the American style, their situations do not arise in our environment, and it becomes difficult to adopt them… There are lots of applications around us.”

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 17-12-2022 at 05:15:47 am
