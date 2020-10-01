For certificates, tax, 500 service centres in South Delhi soon

The proposal was passed by South MCD standing committee.

People living in South Delhi will now be able to avail different services of the municipal corporations, such as issuing birth and death certificates, and payment of property tax, among others, in over 500 Common Service Centre (CSC) in the area.

The proposal was passed by South MCD standing committee on Wednesday.

Standing committee chairperson Rajdutt Gehlot said there will be nominal charges for the services, which will be decided by the civic body.

“Currently, many people visit the four zonal headquarters in Green Park, Najafgarh, Lajpat Nagar and Rajouri Garden for these services. But these CSCs are in every ward, where officials are available to assist people who will come for civic services,” Gehlot said.

For services that are completely online, these centres act as facilitators in helping them with the technicalities and payment, he said. Even though services like getting birth and death certificates are online, people still throng these offices in large numbers and are sometimes also exposed to touts.

The services that would be offered also include getting tehbazari licence, health trade licence, factory licence, pet licence and booking community hall.

Leader of the house of South MCD Narendra Chawala said there are over 500 such centres, for which people would have to pay between Rs 10 to Rs 80. The Centres would display a board with details of rates. He said the proposal would be passed from the house in next 15 days and services will soon kick off.

