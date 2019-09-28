For Delhi buses, 5,500 former home guards as marshals

To ensure the safety of women passengers travelling in DTC buses, the Delhi government will appoint 5,500 former home guards as marshals in DTC and cluster buses plying in the capital. The move came after Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal met former home guards outside his residence Friday.

In a statement, the government said recruitment and appointment of marshals will be completed before Diwali. The government will seek applications for the posts by advertising in newspapers within two-three days. In a tweet, Kejriwal said the government will appoint former home guards as marshals, saying that women in buses will feel safer.

“First priority will be given to home guards who have served for three years. Those who have served for two years will then be chosen,” the government said in a statement.

Delhi Home Minister Satyendar Jain said that as per official data, there are 5,000 ex-home guards who were let go. He said all 5,000 are expected to get jobs, adding they will only have to submit certificates with proof of their age and experience for the job.

This is the first time that marshals are being deployed in cluster buses.