For Burari, hospital for Covid will serve a much larger purpose

Bringing much-needed relief to the Northwest district, a Delhi government hospital at Burari was inaugurated by CM Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday.

Of the proposed 700 bed capacity of the hospital, 450 are already in place and have been reserved for Covid patients at present. The hospital was commissioned by the Congress government as a 200-bed facility. In 2015, when AAP came to power for the second time, the capacity was increased to over 700 beds.

The work was expected to be complete in August last year but it was delayed. Delhi government officials said 125 beds at the hospital will have oxygen supply and this number will increase over the next few days.

For several years, residents of nearby areas have had only one government hospital to cater to a fast-growing population.

Kejriwal, who inaugurated the hospital through video conferencing, said, “The opening of this hospital will add 450 more beds to the health infrastructure of Delhi. The two crore people of Delhi, along with the central and the state governments, have attained victory over coronavirus, but it would not be correct to say that the fight is over.”

He credited the improvement to healthcare workers and people of the city. “I want to congratulate all the doctors, nurses, paramedic staff, officials, and whoever has worked hard to achieve this goal.”

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said, “Due to the pandemic and some pending environment clearances, some work on the hospital was put on hold. For now, we are starting it as a Covid hospital and services will be expanded later on.”

