For boost in poll-bound states, Kejriwal seeks support from Delhiites

With an eye on the upcoming Assembly elections in Punjab, Goa, Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Monday urged Delhiites to campaign for him and the Aam Aadmi Party. The party is contesting on all seats in these states.

Launching a campaign called ‘Ek Mauka Kejriwal ko’, he asked people from the national capital to make videos of development work done for them and the welfare of the city by the AAP government, and appeal to people of poll-bound states to vote for the party.

Golden Opportunity to Personally meet CM @ArvindKejriwal 🤩 Make videos showcasing positive work done by Delhi Govt under the “Ek Mauka Kejriwal ko” Campaign. Creators of top 50 videos will get the opportunity to personally meet AAP’s National Convenor over dinner! pic.twitter.com/rY5I73WktW — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) January 24, 2022

“From health, education to infrastructure, Delhi has developed a lot since the AAP took charge. People are getting free electricity, 24-hour water supply, and good schools. The mohalla clinic initiative was appreciated by the United Nations, and the wife of a former US president visited our school and participated in the happiness curriculum. All this happened because you gave AAP a chance in 2013, 2015 and 2020. So, to develop other states like Delhi, we need your support. Appeal to the people of neighbouring states, if you want others to enjoy the same development and benefits you enjoy in Delhi,” said Kejriwal.

“We are launching a digital campaign named ‘Ek Mauka Kejriwal Ko’. Under this, I request you all to make a video and capture the development that took place in Delhi since AAP took charge and talk about how these schemes – free electricity, water, school, mohalla clinic or any other government scheme – benefited you. Post these videos on your social media account – Facebook, Twitter, Instagram – and forward it on WhatsApp. Appeal to all your relatives, friends, and other people in neighbouring states to vote for AAP,” he said.

The CM also directed AAP volunteers to widely share such videos. About 50 people, whose videos go viral and reach the largest number of people online, will get a chance to have dinner with Kejriwal.

“I request all AAP volunteers to share these videos as much as you can and make them viral. After I win the elections, I will have dinner with the 50 persons whose videos go viral and reach a large number of people. I will have dinner with you at my home after the elections are over. I don’t have crores to spend on campaigning. All I can do is ask you to support me and tell people in other states about the good work done by AAP in Delhi,” the CM said.