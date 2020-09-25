For better services, each DJB zone to have one operator

scorecardresearch
By: Express News Service | New Delhi | September 25, 2020 1:49:07 am
Delhi Jal Board, DJB, Delhi water supply, Delhi news, city news, Indian ExpressLike before, DJB will supervise the contractor’s work.

For better accountability of its services, Delhi Jal Board has decided to divide the city into at least seven zones in which private contractors will be responsible for operation and maintenance of water and sewerage network in each zone.

Under the ‘One Zone-One Operator’ scheme approved in a DJB meeting Thursday, a single contractor will be responsible for all services in a particular zone, officials said. Like before, DJB will supervise the contractor’s work.

