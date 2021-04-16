For better Covid patient management, 10 IAS officers to oversee Delhi govt hospitals

Patients outside Covid-19 ward at LNJP Hospital in New Delhi on Friday. (Express Photo by Praveen Khanna)

Amid reports that Covid patients have been scrambling to get hospital admission, the Delhi government has appointed 10 IAS officials as nodal officers at state-run hospitals. Each will be the overall in-charge of the Covid-19 hospital assigned and will oversee its functioning.

“The nodal officer shall also be responsible for efficient and effective handling of telephone lines/call centre and complaint centre pertaining to their respective hospitals,” the order stated.

As per the order issued by the Secretary, Health and Family Welfare, Amit Singhla, the nodal officer would sit in the respective hospital and use staff from their original office to assist them.

This is the second time during the pandemic that IAS officers have been deputed in hospitals. A similar order was issued last year when the city was experiencing a surge in daily cases.

“Each officer shall be stationed at their respective hospital and ensure robust and effective public grievances system,” tweeted Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who has been appointed as the nodal officer for Covid-19 management.

Earlier in the day, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had appointed Sisodia as the nodal officer for the management of the virus in the city. Sisodia, who also holds the charge of Education, Finance, Planning Land & Building, Vigilance, Services, Women and Child Development, Art, Culture and Languages, will be responsible for inter-ministerial coordination.

Hours after he was appointed the nodal officer, Sisodia visited Lok Nayak hospital along with Health Minister Satyendar Jain to take stock of preparations at the hospital.

“Met with all HODs of LNJP Hospital along with Satyendar Jain. LNJP has been at the forefront in the battle against Corona and the team is on high moral ground to provide best treatments to patients,” he tweeted.