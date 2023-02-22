For Aerocity-Tughlakabad Metro corridor, shopkeepers get 10 days to vacate premises

The Delhi High Court Tuesday granted 10 days’ time to 34 shopkeepers of Khanpur market to vacate their premises. They were asked to move by the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board in view of the construction of the Aerocity-Tughlakabad Metro corridor project.

A division bench of Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Subramonium Prasad were hearing Khanpur Market Association Regd., who had challenged a February 14 order passed by the single judge of the HC asking them to vacate their premises within a week from the order.

During the course of the hearing, the HC asked the association whether shops were covered under the policy. The association’s lawyer said that a Special Impact Assessment conducted by the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation had recognised the shopkeepers. “42 shopkeepers have been given rehabilitation, 34 shopkeepers have not been given rehabilitation. We aren’t opposing the project, we are only seeking appropriate compensation. These people have been existing for 50 years. Our avenue to compensation be left open, and give us a little time to move,” the association’s counsel said.

Justice Prathiba Singh in her order was although not convinced that there were any residential premises within or besides the shops in the area, the HC however directed DUSIB to ensure that the community centre at F block, Dakshinpuri, is made available for use by the association and their families as a temporary shelter for three months replete with proper water, toilet facility and electricity connection.

Justice Singh had observed that the Delhi Slum & JJ Rehabilitation and Relocation Policy, 2015 which provides mandatory rehabilitation for people living in the JJ clusters notified by DUSIB, is applicable to residential jhuggi jhopris and not commercial shops.

The judge said that in case the members of the Association, and their family requests for more time to stay at the shelter they can approach the HC again. The HC told the association that their members can shift to the shelter within a week and they were also permitted to shift their goods and other stock lying in their shops to a secure location of their choice.

The division bench today noted that the single judge has given liberty to the shopkeepers to approach again if they want to stay longer. To this the association’s counsel argued that the community centre does not have sufficient space for the shopkeepers or their families or their products. DUSIB’s lawyer submitted, “My executive engineer is on the site…let them point out the deficiency and we will remove it. All facilities are there”.

The division bench thereafter granted 10 days time to the shopkeepers to evict the premises. The HC while allowing the association to withdraw the plea, asked the shopkeepers to file an undertaking that they shall vacate the premises on or before March 3.

Justice Singh in her order last week had said that after a period of one week, the interim order passed by the HC on January 2 shall no longer be “operative”. “The DMRC and DUSIB are free to commence the work in respect of the Aerocity-Tughlakabad Corridor of the MRTS project,” the single judge had said.

In the interim order, the HC had directed DUSIB, Delhi Metro Rail Corporation and District Magistrate South to maintain status quo with regard to the shops in possession of the members of the petitioner association.

The single judge had also directed the DUSIB to verify whether any of the members of the association are entitled to rehabilitation, and if they are, a decision with respect to their rehabilitation will be passed within three months.

“The JJ clusters, if any, which are stated to be part of the notified cluster, located behind the commercial shops/area shall not be disturbed except in accordance with law,” the single judge had said.

Before the single judge the association had challenged a December 2022 notice by DUSIB notice claiming that they were being dispossessed without fair compensation as required under the Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act, 2013, (‘Fair Compensation Act’) and that they are not being compensated even though they are ‘Project Affected Families’ and ‘Project Affected Persons’.

It was argued by the respondent authorities that the association is not covered under the Fair Compensation Act as the land in question is public land which the Petitioners have encroached.

DUSIB said that the Khanpur Harijan camp and Banjara camp which is in the notified JJ clusters does not include the shops, however they were willing to provide temporary shelter to the affected families for a period of three months at the local community centre.

DMRC had claimed that its project does not involve the removal of jhuggis and only shops which are illegally encroaching the area next to the main road on the MB Road are being removed for construction of the Aerocity-Tughlakabad corridor of the MRTS project phase-IV.