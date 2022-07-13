For a Sikh to carry, wear ‘Kirpan’, ‘Kara’ is pious: Delhi HC

The Delhi High Court has directed the Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board to ensure that adequate notice is given well in advance on the additional requirement of reaching the examination centre an hour before the reporting time, for candidates desirous of wearing a kara or a kirpan. The court said that other recruiting agencies also are expected to take appropriate steps in this regard.

“It is highly unfortunate that a specialised body like the DSSSB, which is regularly conducting examinations for selection to various posts in the public sectors in Delhi, and in which examinations, a large number of Sikh candidates regularly appear, did not bother to take any timely action to inform the candidates that if they were desirous of wearing a kara and/or kirpan, they were required to reach the examination centre at least an hour before the reporting time,” said Justice Rekha Palli.

The court passed the order Monday in a case filed in 2021 by a woman, an Amritdhari Sikh, who was not permitted by the DSSSB and the examination centre to appear for the PGT-Economics (Female) examination held on July 17 last year. She was prevented from appearing as she was wearing a metallic kara and a kirpan.

The petition filed by Manharleen Kaur, through advocates Kapil Madan and Gurmukh Singh Arora, seeks the framing of

uniform guidelines by the Centre to ensure the fundamental rights guaranteed under Articles 14, 19, and 25 of the Constitution are secured and protected.

Full report on www.indianexpress.com