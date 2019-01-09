For a brother, woman’s death sparks search for answers

The death of a 21-year-old woman at an outer Delhi flyover on January 2 has left a brother desperate for answers. At 7.30 am on Monday, Mayank Goyal (25) reached the elevated flyover in Mangolpuri, where his sister Kanak died in an accident while riding a scooter, with 500 pamphlets and a banner.

“I gave pamphlets to commuters and pleaded with them to get in touch with me if they saw what happened. I want to find who hit my sister’s vehicle and left. Many took the pamphlet like a formality, but one man came forward as an eyewitness,” said Mayank.

The Delhi Police, however, said: “Investigation has revealed it was an accident, not a hit-and-run”.

An FIR was filed in the matter at Mangolpuri police station against unknown persons under IPC sections 279 (rash driving) and 304A (causing death by negligence). “Monday’s exercise was done by the Delhi Police and the family together. One person stopped to say he was an eyewitness, and claimed the woman’s scooter hit the divider. He said no vehicle hit the scooter. His statement has been recorded,” said Seju P Kuruvilla, DCP (Outer).

Kanak was preparing for CA, interning at a firm and pursuing M.Com from IGNOU. Her brother said she was an NCC cadet, who wanted to join the Army or become an IPS officer. On January 2, she was on her way to a CA preparation class when her mother received a call at 8.06 am.

“We are not convinced with the police investigation. Kanak was a careful driver who took that route daily. She was wearing a helmet. We believe someone hit her scooter,” said Mayank, who also posted the appeal on social media.

Next to the 30-odd remaining pamphlets was a bag with Kanak’s broken glasses and a muffler she had borrowed from Mayank before she left. “I found it two days later at the accident spot. It’s all I have now,” he said. Her father, Mukesh Kumar Goyal (48), recalled his last words to her before she got on the scooter, her 21st birthday present: “Like all parents, I told her to be safe.”